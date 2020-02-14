Meijer State Games of Michigan return this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Meijer State Games of Michigan Winter Games return to metro Grand Rapids this weekend.

“We’re doing about 15 different sports, we’ll have about 2,000 athletes or so,” Eric Engelbarts, the executive director of the games, said Friday afternoon. “We try to run something for everybody. So you’ll start with archery and then you have a little bit more exotic stuff like the ninja-type stuff, and then our biggest event with individuals is wrestling on Sunday, where we’ll have over 600 wrestlers compete at Davenport University.”

If you want to compete, you can still register for many of the sports. Or, of course, you can just head out to see the athletes.

The weekend was kicked off Friday evening with the athletes and volunteer of the year celebration before the Grand Rapids Griffins game at Van Andel Arena.

You can visit the State Games of Michigan website to learn more about competing or spectating.