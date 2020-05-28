Meijer State Games of Michigan go virtual for 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Meijer State Games of Michigan will go on this summer — albeit in a virtual format.

Event organizers announced Thursday that eight sports will be open for virtual participation: BMX, cycling, fishing, golfing, rowing, running, skateboarding and tae kwon do.

People of all ages and ability levels are welcome to participate.

Registration for five sports, including cycling, fishing, golfing, rowing and running, is open until June 30. The cost to register by June 14 is $20, or $25 for later entries. Participants will receive a T-shirt and medal in the mail and are asked to send in their finish photos or videos. Results will be displayed on a virtual leaderboard.

For the BMX and skateboarding events, participants have until June 11 to register and there is no registration fee. Participants must submit videos to be shown on the Meijer State Games’ social media, and the three with the most engagement will medal and receive $125, $75 or $50.

The virtual tae kwon do event will be split into age and belt groups, with judges scoring videos submitted by participants. Registration is $25 and is open until June 20. Participants will receive a T-shirt and medal.

Since the event began in 2010, the Meijer State Games of Michigan have hosted more than 65,000 participants.

More details on the virtual event can be found at stategamesofmichigan.com.