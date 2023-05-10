PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — This year, the Meijer LPGA Classic will bring back returning champions, introduce new options for spectators and make an additional donation to food pantries, organizers said at a press conference Wednesday.

The Meijer LPGA Classic raises money for Simply Give, a Meijer program that supports Midwest food pantries. The tournament has raised over $1 million annually in recent years, according to Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes.

“The energy right now around this tournament is exciting,” Keyes said in an interview. “I think if everybody shows up as we have in the past, there’s no reason why we can’t beat that this year.”

Keyes also announced a 10,000-pound donation to food pantries “in the spirit of the tournament and (as) a tribute to Fred (Meijer).” The donation is equivalent to 8,200 meals. It will help keep food pantries stocked in a time of increased need, Keyes said.

Claire Guisfredi, executive director of North Kent Connect, called the donation a “godsend.”

For spectators, the tournament will offer several new and improved options, Cooper said. Discovery Land, a favorite among children, will be twice its previous size. For adults, Frederik’s is a “new food experience” that will offer a different menu each day. Frederik’s is an expansion of J. Brewer, a premium dining option introduced last year.

Seven of the tournament’s eight previous champions will compete this year, said Cathy Cooper, the tournament’s executive director. The top three players from 2022 — champion Jennifer Kupcho, Nelly Korda and Leona Maguire — will also be present.

As of Wednesday, construction on the country club was on schedule and expected to be done just before the tournament, Cooper said in an interview.

The women’s golf tournament, which is in its ninth year, will run June 15 through June 18 at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont.