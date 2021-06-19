Meijer LPGA Classic third round in rain delay

Rain begins to come down on the third round of the Meijer LPGA Classic. (Andy McDonald)

BELMONT, Mich. (WOOD) — Round three of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give has been put on a rain delay.

Everyone who was playing was able to begin their tee times between 7:30 a.m. and 9:31 a.m. Leona Maguire and Nelly Korda are tied in the lead at -15 through nine holes.

Madelene Sagstrom is -5 through 10 holes today, putting her alone in third place at -14. There are four players (Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Mina Hariage and Su Oh) tied for fourth behind them at -13 overall.

Maguire was the solo leader after the second round, where she finished her 18 holes with an eagle on eight and a birdie on nine to put her ahead.

“I was able to give myself good shots at birdie and make some really nice putts as well,” Maguire said. “Everybody is going low so you’re just trying to make as many birdies as possible. You can’t really protect a lead, you can’t just make pars, you have to go for everything.”

Friday morning also had a rain delay which pushed the starting tee times back to 9:30 a.m.

The morning has seen better scores than the afternoon tee times so far throughout this tournament. With the rain delay, all players will now resume the third round in the afternoon portion of the day.

Su Oh, who was tied in second place after Friday, said the course seemed to play better with the rain despite it being windy.

“I think the rain made the greens overall a little bit softer which is good,” Oh said. “I think all of the renovations here have been really good, they took out a couple of trees and added a couple of bunkers and you can see the golf course more, I really like it.”

There is no set starting time for when the rain delay will end to this point. Play was suspended at 11:44 a.m.