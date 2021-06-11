Meijer LPGA Classic returns to Blythefield

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The top female golfers from around the world will be in West Michigan next week, as the Meijer LPGA Classic returns.

The four-day event runs from June 17 to June 20 at Blythefield Country Club.

“We have a great field this year of LPGA players that are coming to West Michigan,” said Cathy Cooper, the executive director of the tournament. “We’ve got top players.”

Coopers says a few things will look different this year, but crowd capacity has been lifted and tickets are selling quickly.

The Grand Taste will not take place, but there will be several smaller food and beverage stations set up around the golf course. Local restaurants and breweries will have food and drinks for sale.

“We hope to make it very affordable for families,” she said, saying tickets are only $10, with tickets free for those 17 and under.

The tournament benefits Meijer Simply Give, which has generated more than $6 million dollars to help local food pantries over the past several years.