Meijer LPGA Classic renewed for 2020, 2021

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Meijer LPGA Classic will return to Blythefield Country Club for two more years.

The Classic and the LPGA announced Wednesday that they had renewed their agreement to hold the event. It will be held June 8 through June 14 in 2020 and June 7 through June 13 the following year.

Brooke Henderson won the sixth annual Classic this summer; she also won it in 2017. The event drew some 56,000 visitors to Blythefield in Belmont.

The tournament benefits Meijer’s Simply Give program, which supports Midwest food pantries. In its six years, it has raised $5.2 million, $1.1 million this year alone.