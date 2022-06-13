PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer LPGA Classic fans are going to be treated to amazing hospitality at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont this year.

The tournament is rolling out a new culinary experience called J. Brewer’s on the fourth fairway. Finishing touches were still being made Monday ahead of the start of tournament play on Thursday.

“We’ll have salmon, we’ll have lobster, we’ll have prime rib,” Meijer LPGA Classic Executive director Cathy Cooper listed the menu at J. Brewer’s. “You really have to see it to believe it.”

The Grand Taste is also back this year, but in the form of concessions stands scattered across the course. As part of Meijer’s diversity and inclusion initiative, it shows off local and minority-owned restaurants, like The Candied Yam Delightful Southern Cuisine in Grand Rapids.

“Especially coming off of COVID, it’s amazing,” Candied Yam owner Jessica Ann Tyson said. “It means that Meijer recognizes that the small fry guy is here and they’re here to help us with our business, and it also means that we get the opportunity to help them to give back to those less fortunate.”

A bird’s-eye view of Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, which is again hosting the Meijer LPGA Classic. (June 13, 2022)

The tournament benefits Meijer’s Simply Give program, which supports food pantries around the Midwest. For Tyson, the cause hits close to home.

“I was adopted, but before that my sister and I had to eat out of trash cans, and we didn’t have the opportunity to have fresh cuisine like they did today,” she said. “So having the opportunity to feed as many people as possible just tied right in with Meijer’s mission and we’re just so honored to be a part of it.”

This year, Meijer has upped its tournament fundraising goal to $1.2 million, with all proceeds benefiting food panty partners.

“As a company, we see the importance of it, for our team members, for our community, for our customers, and we felt like it was the right thing to do and absolutely the right time to do it,” Cooper said.