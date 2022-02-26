Marner’s four-goal game lifts Maple Leafs over Wings, 10-7

by: DANA GAURUDER

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) stops a Detroit Red Wings center Pius Suter (24) shot in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Mitchell Marner had four goals and two assists, including a natural hat trick during the first 9:19 of the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs withstood a third-period rally to down the Detroit Red Wings 10-7.

Marner scored on two shots from the right circle and one from the left during a one-man barrage to open the middle period that pushed Toronto ahead 6-1.

The 24-year-old added his fourth goal late in the third period. He had 14 two-goal games prior to this hat trick. Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 37th goal and had three assists on Marner’s first career hat trick.

