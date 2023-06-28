GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Tidal Waves are just like any other football team: They practice, watch film and play games weekly.

But the people underneath the helmet have been tackling gender equality in the sport for most of their lives.

“All through life, basically, I was always hanging out with the boys in the neighborhood,” Sarah Workman said. “I always loved the game of football, but it never was a thing that, especially at my school, girls could play. It wasn’t really something I was doing when I was in school.”

Workman is a receiver and defensive back for the Tidal Waves, a semi-pro women’s tackle football team based in Grand Rapids.

The Tidal Waves play under the Women’s Football Alliance, which has dozens of teams spread across the country.

Like Workman, most players were the only girl on their high school’s team or were limited to flag football. But this is far from your high school’s powder-puff game.

“I think it’s important for young girls and young boys, everyone, to just see that women play this sport to the level that the men are playing,” Workman said. “We’re not playing flag football. We’re not dressing in skimpy things and playing in the lingerie league just for looks. It’s a competitive league.”

“Growing up, I was one of the only females on the field, so now it’s really nice because it’s a real bonding experience,” Daylyn Ezell said. “With the men and the boys, it’s — but this is different. The atmosphere is different, and it’s a lot more positive, and it’s fun.”

At 19 years old, Ezell, an inside linebacker, is the youngest on the team, but women as old as 40 are also suiting up.

Most players that are recruited come from athletic backgrounds, but others just have a love for the game.

“It takes all sizes to fulfill what we need on the team, and that’s really true,” Stacey Davis, head coach, said. “Obviously we like the track stars and the athletes, because they are used to being in an organized sport. We hit the Pride parades as well, just because that presence there kind of coincides with us. So it’s a situation where we really have all the range right in there.”

Davis is a former football player who has been leading the team for the last two seasons. She has been a part of the Tidal Waves since the team’s inception in 2018.

The Tidal Waves are always looking for new players, so consider this my official tryout.

The women play with a smaller ball, but besides that, they play under all the same rules as the men’s game.

“And there’s no rule differences,” Davis said. “We play basically by college rules with very few minor modifications, and so it’s full pads and full cleats, and we’re tackling.”

I needed a quick lesson on that.

After that, we ran some routes as a wide receiver, but running back was a little bit more my speed.

Finally, it was time to take what I learned into some live gameplay.

In my short time as a football player, what I found that day was a newfound respect for the game and the women who put in hours of work outside of their full-time jobs.

“We get to the field around 2 (on game days), kick-off starts at 5 and we’re leaving there around 8:30 or 9,” Workman said. “And then outside of practice, it’s a lot of mental work and mental practice. We’re watching scout film for our opponent for the upcoming week to see what they’re doing. We’re watching our film from the last week to see what we can do better. We’re in the weight room outside of that, because conditioning and lifting and strength is also super important. And so when we’re here, we’re working as a team and working on fundamentals and what we need to do as a team. But there’s so much more to do outside of that to make sure our bodies are in shape too.”

While there’s still a long way to go before women’s tackle football reaches a mainstream breakthrough, the Tidal Waves are one step closer to breaking the barrier.

“My actual hope is they could actually get paid,” Davis said. “And when I was playing the sport, I felt like we were close, but it’s further away than we think it is.”