GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The pictures hanging on the wall of the Grand Rapids Fencing Academy tell the story of the many generations of athletes that have trained at the academy. For head coach and co-founder Mikhail Sarkisov, it’s why he loves what he does.

“You start working with a kid when they’re 8-9 years old, and you spend 10 years of your life seeing them four nights a week, and traveling with those kids all over the country, all over the world, so that’s the most value I get out of it, the bond we develop, and the friendship we develop,” said Sarkisov.

Mikhail has a decorated fencing background himself. He was once a member of the national team for the former Soviet Union, and won a national championship in 1985.

“The way that is worked back in the Soviet Union, was that we competed for the national team,” said Sarkisov. “And based on your result, the government was paying the salary to us, this was our job.”

Mikal immigrated to the United States in the early 90’s and co-founded the Grand Rapids Fencing Academy in 2002 with his brother, Arkadiy.

“We’ve been very successful on our journey so far, we’ve eight national champions from Grand Rapids that were produced from our academy,” said Sarkisov.

That goes along with a handful of athletes that have competed in college and for national teams around the globe.

“We’re a true international club. We had a number of students compete for the U.S. National Team, the Philippines National Team, the Latvian National Team, so we traveled to the world championships with our kids.”

There are different styles of fencing, each with their own set of rules and blades. The official Olympics website gives the following description of the disciplines:

The Foil is a thrusting weapon. Only the tip of the blade can score, and the target area is the torso.

The Epee is a thrusting weapon. Only the tip of the blade can score, and the target area is the entire body.

The Sabre is a cutting and thrusting weapon. The entire blade can score, with the target area as the upper half of the body.

I tried my hand at Epee. The equipment for fencing includes a jacket, pants and a mask. All the equipment is built to withstand a certain amount of force from the blade. In my case, 350 newtons of force, but the Olympic equipment is required to withstand 800.

News 8 sports reporter Marlee Weirda tries fencing. (July 2023) News 8 sports reporter Marlee Weirda tries fencing. (July 2023)

“Over the last 20-30 years there’s been so many scientific improvements and investments into the equipment, so it’s very safe equipment,” said Sarkisov.

The blades are also attached to body cords that update the scoreboard every time a point is earned. I didn’t score many at first, as the art of fencing takes years to master. And unlike other combat sports, fencing is one of the only ones without a weight class.

“Fencing is a universal sport, and it’s a very popular sport in the way that it accommodates every age, any gender,” said Sarkisov. “So we don’t care about height, weight, physical ability. We have national championships for the kids who are 10 years old and younger, and they go all the way up to cadets, and juniors, to the seniors, and it goes all the way to 80+.”

Fencing’s origins go back centuries, but it has come a long way since the days of sword fighting. In today’s modern world, fencing is often referred to as physical chess.

“In chess when you play, you have enough time to think about your next step, next move. In fencing, you have to make a split-second decision to recognize your opponents’ action, to come up with your own counteraction and on top of everything you have to implement it,” said Sarkisov. “That’s what makes fencing difficult. It’s easy to get into the training and the competition, but to master the skills it takes time.”

And after my first go at fencing, it’s easy to see why it can be a lifelong sport for many.

“Some people call it an uncurable virus,” said Sarkisov. “Once you stick with fencing, one way or the other, you come back to fencing. It’s a continuous mental game. You never want to stop.”