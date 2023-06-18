MARNE, Mich. (WOOD) — Childhood television star turned race car driver Frankie Muniz made his Berlin Raceway debut Saturday night.

Muniz rose to fame in the early 2000s as the lead actor in the television sitcom “Malcolm in the Middle” and movie “Agent Cody Banks.” While acting launched his career, Muniz says he always had the racing itch.

“Originally, I was just a huge racing fan. I didn’t know how to become a race car driver, I knew I wanted to be involved in the racing world in some capacity.”

He got his racing start with the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race in Long Beach, California in the mid-2000s, capturing a win in 2005. “It was honestly the most amazing feeling I’ve ever had in my life,” said Muniz. He went on to race in the Formula BMW series in 2006 before competing in the ChampCar Atlantic Championship from 2007 to 2009.

An injury sidelined his racing career until this season, when he decided to take up stock car racing in the ARCA Menards Series.

“So, I haven’t raced in 14 years,” said Muniz. “I realize I’m not getting any younger. I’m 37 years old and If I wanted to do it, I needed to do it now. And here I am making the best of it, trying to win some races.”

Muniz signed with Rette Jones Racing, where he now drives the #30 Ford Mustang. He’s in good company; the ARCA Menards Series is owned by NASCAR and is considered by many to be a stop along the path to the NASCAR Cup Series.

For being off the track for so long, Muniz has found success early — he’s second in the ARCA standings, 13 points behind first place.

“I knew I’d be okay, but I didn’t know I’d be kind of, immediately competitive as I’ve been,” said Muniz. “But that just motivates me even more. And now I go, ‘I belong here, and I want to win races.’ Like I’m not just here to compete, I’m here to win.”

His successful acting career has made him a fan favorite across the country, and that was on display Saturday as he received the loudest cheers from fans during driver introductions. Through the noise, though, his focus remains on the track.

“I think my fellow competitors are starting to respect me more as a driver as well, and not just the actor who races cars on the side,” said Muniz.

Ahead of the Berlin race weekend, Muniz said he had heard plenty about the track from others in the industry. “Even the (NASCAR Cup Series) drivers I talked to, everyone I’ve talked to about it, they’re like, ‘Oh, you’re going to love Berlin.'”

Besides his first time at Berlin, Muniz said Saturday also marked his first visit to West Michigan.

“So far, what I’ve seen is beautiful and I’m excited to be here. You know, I wish my family was here with me because it’s like that perfect little, kind of quaint town. I like it a lot.”

Muniz finished 6th in the race Saturday, and will run his next race with ARCA at Elko Speedway in Minnesota on June 24.