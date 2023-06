BELMONT, Mich. (WOOD) — Leona Maguire has been named champion of the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Maguire, who is from Ireland, finished -21 Sunday at Blythefield Country Club, according to LPGA. Ariya Jutanugarn, of Thailand, finished second with -19.

Last year’s champion, Jennifer Kupcho, of Colorado, tied for sixth place with -15.

The major KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is later this week at Baltusrol in New Jersey.