MAC adding women’s lacrosse for 2020-21

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Mid-American Conference is adding women’s lacrosse for the 2020-21 season.

The league said Wednesday this increases its sponsored championships to 24, which is tied for fifth among NCAA Division I conferences. There will be five MAC teams competing in women’s lacrosse in 2020-21. Akron, Central Michigan and Kent State will be joined by affiliate members Detroit Mercy and Youngstown State.

Eastern Michigan plans to add women’s lacrosse in 2021-22, giving the MAC a sixth team in the sport.