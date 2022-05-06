MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon Lumberjacks opened in the USHL eastern conference finals on Friday night against the Madison Capitols.

The team won the first game in the best-of-five series 5-2.

The Lumberjacks joined the USHL in 2011 but have yet to win a Clark cup. This year, the team has a chance.

“I’m really proud of them,” Lumberjacks head coach Mike Hamilton said. “It’s great that we’re playing our best hockey at the right time of the year.”

