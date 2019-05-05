Sports

Muskegon Lumberjacks suffer season ending loss

Posted: May 04, 2019 11:43 PM EDT

Updated: May 04, 2019 11:44 PM EDT

CHICAGO, IL (WOOD) — The Muskegon Lumberjacks' season is over after a 3-2 overtime loss to Chicago in game four of the Eastern Conference Finals.  

The Lumberjacks rallied two different times to tie the game and eventually force overtime.  

Egor Afanasyev scored the Lumberjacks first goal. That happened 7:15 into the third period and tied the game 1-1.

After the Steel scored to take a 2-1 lead, it was Ryan Savage who netted a game-tying goal with just 27 seconds left.  

Gunnarwolfe Fontaine scored his second goal of the night, and the game-winner just 1:13 into overtime.

Chicago wins the series 3-1.  

