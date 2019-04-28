Lumberjacks drop game one to Chicago
MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Chicago Steel scored three unanswered goals to earn a 5-4 victory over Muskegon Lumberjacks in the Saturday opening round of the USHL Eastern Conference playoffs.
The Lumberjacks built leads of 2-0, 3-1, and 4-2 before seeing Chicago rally to tie the game in the closing minutes of regulation.
The Steel then scored in the sixth minute of overtime to complete the comeback.
Game two of the Eastern Conference finals is scheduled for Sunday at L.C. Walker Arena. First puck expected to drop at 5:15 pm.
