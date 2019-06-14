LPGA golfer finds comfort on the water

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Tiff Joh makes a living swinging a golf club.

“If I gave myself a handicap, it’d probably be mid thirty,” laughed Joh, who’s competed in every Meijer LPGA Classic since the tournament started in 2014.

In this case, the handicap Joh speaks of has nothing to do with a wedge and everything to do with a wave.

“I probably check the surf report more than I do the weather,” Joh said while laughing.

Seven years ago, Joh lost her LPGA card. Rather than putting her game under the microscope, Joh decided to find a new outlet.

“I felt like I needed a hobby to pick up my time,” Joh said.

She soon realized that on the course, or on the board, there’s plenty these two sports have in common.

“I could go out and play a round of golf by myself or I could go with four of my buddies and have a six-pack of beers,” Joh said.

“It’s the same thing with surfing. There are some days I take my mug of coffee and I’m in the beach parking lot talking to the 60 and over crowd for hours. Sometimes, I like to paddle out by myself.”

It’s not just a blanket stress reliever. Believe it or not, Joh finds many parallels between her two loves.

“You’re working a lot on your fundamentals. But when you go on the course, all that stuff goes out the window and it’s all feel,” Joh said.

So if Blythefield Country Club doesn’t happen to be a gracious host this weekend — maybe Lake Michigan will.

“I’m going to keep an eye on the forecast and if there are some storms brewing, you can bet I will be out there.”