ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WOOD) — Lions head coach Dan Campbell is working to restore the roar in Detroit. In Year 2, he wants the entire world to see his team’s hard work.

On Monday, HBO and the team announced that the Detroit Lions will be the focus of the next season of “Hard Knocks.” The team made it official by tweeting out a graphic, including Campbell posing alongside quarterback Jared Goff, star running back D’Andre Swift and tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Team president Rod Wood issued a statement through the team’s website, saying they are excited to be showcased by the longtime TV series.

“We are excited about the opportunity to showcase the City of Detroit and the amazing culture we are building at the Lions,” Wood said in the statement. “HBO Sports and NFL Films are the best of the best and we know they will be excellent partners in sharing our story with football fans around the world.”

This will be the 17th season of “Hard Knocks” and the first featuring the Lions. The five-episode series will follow the team as they work through training camp, bringing in new players and whittling down their roster as they prepare for the season.

“Hard Knocks” has featured 13 NFL franchises, starting with the Baltimore Ravens in 2001. No team has appeared more than the Dallas Cowboys, which have taken part in three seasons of the show. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams have also been featured twice.

Ken Rodgers, the vice president for NFL Films, says the organization is excited to cover a historic franchise like the Lions.

“The city, the culture and the coaching staff in Detroit all have an exciting energy that will make the show must-watch television this summer,” Rodgers said in a release.

The 17th season premiere is set for Aug. 9.