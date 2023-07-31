GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Detroit Lions have added another wide receiver to the team this offseason, and they didn’t have to look far to find him.

Trey Quinn was signed to the team as training camp got underway last week. The team also announced that wide receiver Tom Kennedy had been waived.

Quinn had spent the spring and beginning of the summer in the state of Michigan as a member of the Panthers in the USFL. He caught 37 passes for 438 yards and four touchdowns in a season that saw the Panthers go from one of the worst teams in the league to nearly a berth in the championship game.

The wide receiver from Southern Methodist University will be back playing at Ford Field, where the Panthers held home games this past season. He has had previous stints in the NFL, most notably in Washington during the 2018 and 2019 seasons where he shined in limited playing time before injury woes led him to the USFL.

In June, Quinn talked to News 8 about his football journey and his desire to get back to the NFL. He said he was close to hanging it up but then the spring football league came calling.

“If you asked me five months ago, I would’ve said I was done and I was just tired of the crap. Time and time again I’ve had to prove myself,” Quinn said.

Quinn will now likely battle several other wide receivers for a final roster spot for the 2023 NFL season. Quarterback Jared Goff will have plenty of options already in veteran Marvin Jones and Pro Bowler Amon-Ra St. Brown. But the loss of last season’s top draft pick Jameson Williams due to a suspension could open the door for Quinn to get additional snaps.

As training camps begin in the NFL, four Michigan Panthers have been signed by NFL teams. Edge rusher Levi Bell was picked up by the Seattle Seahawks, cornerback Josh Butler was signed by the Dallas Cowboys and wide receiver Kaden Davis joined the Arizona Cardinals.