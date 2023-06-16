PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It has already been a long week for Jennifer Kupcho, the defending champion of the 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

Despite showing some frustration on the course during the second round of the 2023 event, the Westminster, Colorado, native found herself atop the standings at Blythefield once again. She finished the day at -9 overall.

Even when her shots aren’t going perfect, the driving range isn’t always the answer.

“I probably won’t go to the range. I may just putt a few,” Kupcho said. “There were a few lines I wanted to improve. Other than that I’ll probably just rest.”

The holes that bugged Kupcho the most came to start the day on the back, 13 and 16, where she bogeyed. She started the morning with a birdie on 10 and countered each bogey with a birdie on 14 and 18 to stay -7 overall. She birdied to start the front 9 but followed with another bogey.

Something had to change for her to advance in the standings.

“I was definitely more visually frustrated today out there but I tried to remain calm knowing that something would give and I’d play more consistently,” Kupcho said. “I knew there were more birdie opportunities coming so I tried to stand tall.”

She did just that, fending off the negative emotions and finishing her final 7 holes five pars and two birdies.

That placed her tied for third in the standings as of early afternoon with play ongoing, but only down two strokes from the leader Ayaka Furue (-11).

In her pairing for the first two rounds was Ashleigh Buhai, who finished at -8. The two were neck and neck throughout the 18 holes in round two.

“I can’t control what (Kupcho) does but we both played well out there,” Buhai said. “It’s always good to have competition like that.”

Buhai won the ShopRite LPGA Classic a week ago in New Jersey.

This is Kupcho’s second attempt at defending a title this year, the first being at the relocated major Chevron Championship at a new course in Texas. She’s not new to the spotlight. So what will it take for her to repeat here in Belmont? Stay within reach and keep focused, she said.

“I haven’t looked at the leaderboard today but I know that it’s scorable,” Kupcho said. “Saturday is moving day so I need to come out and start strong and keep it going in that direction.”