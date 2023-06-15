PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The first round of the Meijer LPGA Classic ended with a five-way tie for first place, with reigning champion Jennifer Kupcho still in the mix.

Kupcho, Ayaka Furue, Frida Kinhult, Lindsey Weaver-Wright and Cheyenne Knight were tied with a score of 66, or six under par, Thursday.

“This golf course, close to 20 under wins, so it was a good start today, just positioning myself, just keep moving up the board…” Kupcho said.

On the first day of tournament play, 101 players shot par or better.

Tournament play continues Friday. The winner will be decided Sunday.