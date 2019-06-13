Korda sisters compete with, support each other

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A nine-year veteran of the LPGA tour, Jessica Korda’s perspective on golf has certainly evolved.

“It’s the most heartbreaking game you’ll play,” Korda said at Wednesday’s Meijer LPGA Classic Pro-Am. “It’s also the most rewarding.”

Korda is one of the longest hitters on tour, but her reward doesn’t always come from a drive hit right down the middle of the fairway. Her younger sister is Nelly Korda, 20 and in her third year on the tour.

“Obviously we want to kick each other’s butts,” Jessica Korda laughed. “But at the end of the day, we want to be there for the other person as much as we can.”

“Healthy bit of both, actually; definitely some competition in there,” her younger sister added. “We want to beat each other but we also wish each other the best.”

The Korda sisters don’t get a ton of time together, so when the opportunity presents itself, they try to make the most of it. On Wednesday morning, they were able to catch up a bit over breakfast.

“Somebody you can always guilt into going to dinner with you,” Jessica Korda said of having her sister on the tour. “Especially during practice rounds, if someone is struggling or something is going on, the other one kind of knows without it being spoken.”

As far as their games go, there haven’t been many struggles. Jessica Korda is ranked No. 14 in the world. Nelly Korda is ranked 12th. Each has a legitimate shot of finishing atop the leader board at the Meijer LPGA Classic this Sunday.

“I’m not really thinking about it too much,” Nelly Korda said. “I just take it shot by shot. That’s usually my motto going into it week by week.”

“It’s a second-shot golf course. You really need to try and stay in the fairway and get yourself as close as you can to the pins,” Jessica Korda added.

Nelly Korda tees off at 1:10 p.m. off the 10th tee in Thursday’s opening round. Jessica Korda tees off at 7:59 a.m. off the first tee.