PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s time for the final round at the Meijer LPGA Classic, and here we are again, looking at a pair of known names at the top of the leaderboard.

After they both had rounds they weren’t thrilled about on Thursday to open the tournament, Nelly Korda (-18) and Brooke Henderson (-15) find themselves within striking distance of another major championship.

Korda, who won the event in 2021, shot a 7-under 65 Saturday with a pair of eagles. The second one came on hole 18, which gave her the lead on the field by one ahead of Jennifer Kupcho (-17) who is going to be right in the mix at the end Sunday.

In the second round on Friday, Korda made a real jump in the standings, shooting a bogey-free card and going 7-under 65 and got herself within 2 shots of Kupcho in the lead at the time.

Korda hasn’t had the easiest trail back to defending her title at Blythefield Country Club. She had a blood clot in her arm and had to take a four-month break from golf. This is just her second start since the injury.

“I’m just happy to be out there playing again,” Korda said. “I’m in contention, but, again, I’ve been in this position before. Thankfully, I can lean on that.”

So has the player just three shots behind her in third place.

Henderson was lingering on the brink of falling out of any real contention heading into Sunday. The two-time Meijer LPGA Classic champion played bogey-free golf throughout round 3, but only had one birdie through the first 11 holes on Saturday. Then she notched three in a row on 12, 13 and 14 to bring her racing up the leaderboards, finishing the day with her fifth birdie on hole 18.

After winning the event in 2017 and 2019, Henderson would love to make a push at winning it on Fathers Day again with her family in attendance. Just last week, Henderson won her 11th LPGA victory at the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer in New Jersey to have momentum rolling into West Michigan.

“Right now it’s a great stretch of golf for me. Obviously winning last week was a huge bonus and really grateful for that,” she said. “Coming into this week knowing that I’ve had such success here was really exciting, and it’s nice to put myself pretty close to the top of the leaderboard.”

While Jennifer Kupcho has put herself in a position to win the tournament for the first time, it’s no surprise that Korda and Henderson are right there with her.

Kupcho and Korda will tee off together at 2:10 p.m., while Henderson and fourth place Lexi Thompson (-14) will tee off right before them at 2 p.m.