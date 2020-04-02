KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship canceled due to virus

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — The 2020 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in Benton Harbor has been canceled due to the statewide stay-at-home-order.

The championship was scheduled to be held May 19-24 at Harbor Shores Resort. The event would have been the 81st annual championship.

“This was not an easy decision. We know how much this championship means to our Southwest Michigan community, and the positive impact it has on our local economy, however the health and safety of our community is our priority,” said Jeff Fettig, Chairman of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. “We will miss the players and fans, who have all become welcomed extensions of our community over the years. While we are incredibly disappointed that the Championship will not return to Benton Harbor in 2020, we know that this is the right thing to do.”

KitchenAid and the PGA of America say they have been exploring options to postpone the event but have decided canceling the event would be best in not spreading COVID-19.

“We completely support the PGA and KitchenAid in their decision to cancel the championship, and we appreciate the diligent and thoughtful way in which they have handled this situation,” Marcus Muhammad, Mayor of Benton Harbor, said. “We take great pride in our city, and are looking forward to hosting the Championship and showcasing all that Benton Harbor has to offer when the time is right.”

Information on ticket refunds can be found on the championship’s website.

