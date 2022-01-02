Kathy Beauregard retires after 42 years at WMU

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kathy Beauregard, the long-standing director of athletics for Western Michigan University, has retired.
She started at WMU 42 years ago as the gymnastics coach.
Under her leadership, Bronco teams won 58 MAC championships, and 36 teams made NCAA tournaments.
She was in the minority as a woman running a college athletic department.
“It hasn’t been easy. It’s been a discriminatory, tough environment at times,” she said. “I hope that our athletes and others can see that it doesn’t matter what your gender is when you’re leading. We’ve got young men and women that have been able to see me as a female do a job that most don’t.”