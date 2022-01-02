Kathy Beauregard retires after 42 years at WMU

HART, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan family kidnapped in Haiti was welcomed home by the Hart community Sunday with a luncheon and prayer service.

Cheryl Noecker and her five children from Hart were among the 17 missionaries kidnapped by a Haitian gang in October. Cheryl Noecker and her 6-year-old son were released on Dec. 5, while the remaining family members were among the final hostages that pulled off a daring escape later that month.