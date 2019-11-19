VIDEO: Kzoo Wings gets world record for lightsaber fight

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Wings is officially the Guinness World Records holder for having the largest lightsaber battle in history.

The feat was achieved during the first intermission of the hockey team’s Star Wars night during its Nov. 2 game at the Wings Event Center. It was announced on Tuesday the team became the title holder.

>>Watch video of the battle above

Attendees received a lightsaber when they entered the game and were encouraged to remain in their seats at the end of the first period.

The team says the battle lasted three minutes and 45 seconds, with 3,889 people participating.