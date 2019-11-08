‘Kalamazoo Kamikaze’ Randy Sweet dies at 73

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Well-known West Michigan race car driver Randy Sweet, also known as the Kalamazoo Kamikaze, has died.

He was 73.

Sweet started racing in 1963 and went to become a five-time champion at Berlin Raceway in Marne and a member of the Michigan Motor Sports Hall of Fame. Just last week, he was inducted into the Berlin Raceway Hall of Fame.

He was also known for a love-hate relationship with fans that he took great pleasure in.

Sweet founded Sweet Manufacturing in Kalamazoo, which makes parts for race cars, in 1978.

