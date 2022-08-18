KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Growlers are coming home with a championship.

The Growlers won the Northwoods League championship game against the Huskies 8-2 on Thursday, the team said in a release. The game took place in Duluth, Minnesota.

The World Series championship is a first for the franchise.

“Wearing their navy blue uniforms with ‘THE ZOO’ across the front, the Growlers deliver a championship to the city they proudly represent; Kalamazoo,” the team said in the release.

The team was recently bought by Brian Colopy.