Kalamazoo Growlers season put on hold

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Growlers baseball season has been put on hold, the team announced.

The team was scheduled to play the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies Wednesday night. The game has been postponed after the Kalamazoo County Health Department and the sheriff’s office went to the stadium to inform the teams not to play.

County officials say the governor’s executive order reinstating professional sports does not apply to amateur teams. Since the team is made of college athletes, they do not qualify as a professional team. The teams could play under the order if players were paid, but the athletes would then have to forfeit their college eligibility.

The Growlers have sought legal support in hopes of gaining clarity on the situation.

They say it’s possible that more games could be postponed and that they’ll provide updates as they learn more.

The team says they have taken COVID-19 precautions such as testing all players, screening players and staff daily, sanitizing equipment often and wearing masks when not participating in the game.

The organization has also allowed 100 fans to watch games in the stadium that seats 4,000.

The Growlers say tickets purchased for missed games will be honored at a later time. Ticket holders will be contacted by a representative.