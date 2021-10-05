K-Wings to play Hockey is for Everyone game on rainbow ice

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Wings are launching a new colored ice game this season to welcome all fans to hockey.

The Rainbow Ice Game is scheduled for Jan. 7 at Wings Event Center when the K-Wings host the Toledo Walleye. That’s the annual Hockey is for Everyone game. The rainbow ice is meant to symbolize that inclusiveness.

“The Kalamazoo Wings are proud to be the first team ever in professional hockey to paint the ice the colors of the rainbow,” K-Wings General Manager Toni Will said in a Tuesday release. “We are looking forward to being able to shine a light on creating an environment of togetherness no matter the race, national origin, religion, gender, disability, sexual orientation, or socio-economic status.”

The K-Wings already have four other colored ice games: Green Ice for St. Patrick’s Day, Orange Ice for Halloween, Pink Ice for Breast Cancer Awareness and Lavender Ice for Hockey Fights Cancer.

The K-Wings’ season starts Oct. 23 at home versus Toledo. Bronson Hospital will support a Salute 2 Scrubs game honoring health care workers. Tickets are available online or at the Wings Event Center ticket office.

There will also be two preseason exhibition games versus the Walleye on Oct. 15 at Wings Event Center and Oct. 16 in Toledo. Tickets for the Kalamazoo game are $5, with season ticket holders getting in free.’