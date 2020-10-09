K-Wings to launch season on Jan. 15

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — With the ECHL preparing for the 2020-21 season, the Kalamazoo Wings hockey team announced it will be back on the ice in January.

The shortened season will begin Jan. 15 and run through June 6. During that period, the K-Wings will play 62 games, half at home and half on the road.

“We have been working with local health officials and following CDC protocol to accomplish this very important task for the coming season,” K-Wings Governor and Director of Business Operations Toni Will said in a Friday statement. “Additionally, the timeline looks to align better with our opponents in the Central Division. Another factor considered was our affiliates and the potential commencement schedule of the Utica Comets and the Vancouver Canucks.”

The K-Wings have been benched since March 11, right after the first cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Michigan. The ECHL canceled the 2019-2020 season shortly after that, on March 15.