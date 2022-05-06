KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Wings released its 2022-23 regular-season schedule Friday.

The K-Wings will play 72 regular-season games, including 36 home games. The home opener will be held at Wings Event Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. against the Indy Fuel.

The team will be holding its traditional New Year’s Eve game at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, against the Newfoundland Growlers.

The K-Wings’ annual colored ice games will be held on the following days:

The Orange Ice Game to celebrate Halloween will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. versus Toledo Walleye.

The Lavender Ice Game for Hockey Fights Cancer is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 7 p.m. against the Iowa Heartlanders.

The Rainbow Ice Game, the annual Hockey is for Everyone game will be held on Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. against the Toledo Walleye.

The Pink Ice Game for Breast Cancer Awareness is scheduled for Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. against the Indy Fuel.

The Green Ice for St. Patrick’s Day will be held on Friday, March 17, at 7 p.m. against the Fort Wayne Komets.

K-Wings ticket packages are on sale now. More details can be found online or by calling 269.345.1125.

The complete schedule for the 2022-23 season can be found on the K-Wings’ website.