K-Wings opt out of 2020-2021 season due to COVID-19 concerns

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Wings announced the team has opted out of the 2020-2021 season for safety reasons due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The K-Wings join 10 other East Coast Hockey League teams to suspend for the season as part of the American Hockey League’s COVID-19 Voluntary Suspension Policy.

“After several months of planning, monitoring public health guidelines, and agreeing on an initial return-to-play date, this was an extremely difficult decision to make,” said K-Wings Governor and Director of Business Operations Toni Will said in a news release. “Our top priority has always been the health and safety of our fans, players, coaches and staff at Wings Event Center, and we determined it was in the best interest of our hockey community to sit out this season. We will immediately start planning for the 2021-22 season.”

Due to the season suspension, K-Wings players are free agents for the 2020-21 season.