K-Wings mark Valentine's Day with Pink Ice game Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Kalamazoo Wings' annual Pink Ice game. (Feb. 14, 2019) [ + - ] Video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Wings marked Valentine's Day with their annual Pink Ice game for breast cancer awareness.

Before the game, they recognized 28 cancer survivors.

The K-Wings went on to beat the Fort Wayne Komets 6-5 in overtime.

==See highlights above.==

The K-Wings next play the Adirondack Thunder on the road Saturday.