K-Wings mark Valentine's Day with Pink Ice game
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Wings marked Valentine's Day with their annual Pink Ice game for breast cancer awareness.
Before the game, they recognized 28 cancer survivors.
The K-Wings went on to beat the Fort Wayne Komets 6-5 in overtime.
The K-Wings next play the Adirondack Thunder on the road Saturday.
