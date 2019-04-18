K-Wings lose, fall behind in playoff series

Sports

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Wings lost Wednesday as their first-round playoff series moved home.

The Cincinnati Cyclones beat the K-Wings 4-1 in Game 3 of their series.

The teams split the first two games of the best-of-five series in Cincinnati.

Games 4 and 5 (if necessary) are scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Kalamazoo.

