K-Wings lose, fall behind in playoff series
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Wings lost Wednesday as their first-round playoff series moved home.
The Cincinnati Cyclones beat the K-Wings 4-1 in Game 3 of their series.
==Watch game highlights above.==
The teams split the first two games of the best-of-five series in Cincinnati.
Games 4 and 5 (if necessary) are scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Kalamazoo.
-----
Online:
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Previous
Detroit Tigers beat Royals in home...
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Next
Pirates top Tigers in 10 innings again
More Stories
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.