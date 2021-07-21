K-Wings announce Columbus Blue Jackets, Cleveland Monsters affiliation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Wings has announced it will be affiliated with the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Cleveland Monsters for the 2021-2022 season.

The ECHL club announced Wednesday it signed an agreement with the National Hockey League’s Columbus Blue Jackets and American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters.

The K-Wings were previously affiliated with the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2014 to 2016.

“We are thrilled to partner once again with the Kalamazoo Wings as they operate as our ECHL affiliate,” Chris Clark, Blue Jackets director of player personnel, said in a release. “We look forward to seeing the development of some of the young players in our system, both on and off the ice, while working with Head Coach Nick Bootland, his coaching staff and the entire K-Wings organization.”

The K-Wings opted out of the 2020-2021 season due to COVID-19. They are scheduled to hit the ice again on Saturday, Oct. 23 for the start of the 2021-2022 season.