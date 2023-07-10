KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Wings will be affiliated with the Vancouver Canucks for the upcoming season.

The ECHL team announced on Monday its affiliations with Vancouver and the AHL Abbotsford Canucks for the 2023-24 season.

Last season, the K-Wings were affiliated with the Columbus Blue Jackets. This will be the fourth time they are affiliated with the Canucks, most recently from 2017 through 2021.

“The K-Wings are excited to be working once again with the Vancouver Canucks and their AHL affiliate the Abbotsford Canucks,” K-Wings Director of Hockey Operations and head coach Joel Martin said in a statement. “We’re thankful for the opportunity and belief that Ryan Johnson (Abbotsford Canucks General Manager and the Vancouver Canucks Assistant to the General Manager), and the entire Canucks organization, have in us. Most importantly, we look forward to providing their young prospects with everything they need to develop.”

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement that the affiliation with the K-Wings will support the franchise’s goal to give players “every opportunity to grow, improve and succeed on the ice” and create “another touchpoint in the long hard journey to becoming a pro hockey player.”

Season tickets are already available for the K-Wings.