GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Justin Zimmer will be hosting a football camp in Greenville next month.

The football player spent the last two seasons with the Buffalo Bills. Last year his season was cut short by a knee injury.

“Right now I’m on track to be ready by the start of the regular season, so I’m just trying to get healthier each and every day and we’ll see what happens from there,” he said.

News 8 Sports Director Jack Doles spoke with Zimmer about rehab after his injury, whether any teams have shown interest in him and his upcoming football camp, which will take place Saturday, June 25 at Greenville High School.

“It’s just going to be a really fun event. I have other teammates from … Greenville as well just coming to give back and just teach some football skills and have fun,” Zimmer said.

