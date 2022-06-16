PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — With a more normal feel to the 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic after a COVID-restriction filled 2021, day one brought some less-familiar faces to the top of the leaderboard.

At the end of day one, Jennifer Kupcho holds a one-stroke lead in first place, finishing -9.

Gernia Mendoza was the top golfer early in the day and she ended up in second place heading into day two at -8.

Teeing off at 8:54 a.m., Mendoza played the course with cooler temps that heated up as the round finished. Her game followed suit. After tallying three birdies on the front nine, the American golfer birdied 10, bogeyed 11 and then finished with three birdies and an eagle on the par 5 hole 18.

Madelene Sagstrom, Anna Nordqvist and familiar name Lexi Thompson all finished -7, just two strokes out of the lead. Andrea Lee was the next closest at -6 from the morning tee times.

Kupcho made her mark on the course in the afternoon. Kupcho has been in the Meijer LPGA Classic before and made some top 10 appearances, but today was one of her best rounds at Blythefield Country Club.

After birdieing five of the first eight holes, Kupcho had her signature shot of the afternoon. She chipped out of the bunker on hole nine and sunk it for another birdie, putting her at -6 through the front nine.

After two pars and a birdie on 12 to start the back nine, Kupcho eagled hole 14, giving her the lead on the day at -9. She parred out from there.

Nelly Korda (2021) and Brooke Henderson (2019), two of the most recent champions in the event, played in the same group to open the event. Korda finished -5, good for a tie in seventh place, while Henderson only finished -4, leaving some work for them to do on Friday.

The golfers will tee off at 7:15 a.m. on Friday to begin the second round at Blythefield Country Club. The last group tee’s off at 2:15 p.m.

Parking and shuttles taking spectators to the event run all day at Northview High School.