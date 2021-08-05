What to watch Thursday night, Friday morning at the Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 04: Allyson Felix of Team United States reacts after competing in the Women’s 400m Semi-Final on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The top U.S. beach volleyball duo looks to secure a gold medal, the U.S. women’s basketball team can book a spot in the final, and Allyson Felix races the 400m one more time. Here’s what to watch on Day 14 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Primetime on NBC

Thursday night’s Olympic coverage on NBC will be highlighted by a live gold medal match in beach volleyball featuring April Ross and Alix Klineman. Viewers can also tune in to see coverage from track & field, skateboarding and diving.

NBC Primetime: Aug. 5

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch

Women’s Golf

After shooting a 62 on Thursday, U.S. golfer Nelly Kodra now holds a four-stroke lead after two rounds of play in the women’s golf competition. The remainder of the tournament is a bit up in the air at the moment, as concerns over both the heat in Tokyo and an impending tropical storm mean that the tournament could be cut from 72 holes to 54 holes. For Round 3, the field will be split up with one group starting on the 1st hole and the other group starting on the 10th.

Women’s Golf: Round 3

Women’s Beach Volleyball

The “A-Team” of April Ross and Alix Klineman is one win away from a gold medal. They’ll play Australian duo Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar in the women’s final. Although Ross and Klineman will be the favorites, the Aussies have already pulled one major upset in this tournament by knocking out one of the world’s top teams (Canada’s Pavan/Melissa)in the quarterfinals.

Women’s Bronze Match

Graudina/Kravcenoka (LAT) vs. Verge-Depre, A./Heidrich (SUI)

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CNBC

Live Stream: Watch

Women’s Gold Medal Match

April/Alix (USA) vs Artacho Del Solar/Clancy (AUS)

Start Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch

Soccer

A dominant Swedish women’s soccer team seeks an Olympic title five years after losing the gold medal match against Germany in Rio and taking home silver. This time, they’ll meet Canada, the team that won its semifinal 1-0, dropping the U.S. into the bronze medal match it won over Australia.

Afterward, Mexico and host nation Japan square off for the bronze medal in the men’s tournament.

Women’s Gold Medal Match

Sweden vs Canada

Start Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

Men’s Bronze Medal Match

Mexico vs Japan

Start Time: 7 a.m. ET

Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch

Women’s Volleyball

Spots in the gold medal match for women’s volleyball are on the line. The United States, which is still dealing with injuries to two key players, goes against Serbia in the first semifinal. If the U.S. wins that match, they would play the winner of Brazil vs. South Korea in the final.

Semifinal: Serbia vs. United States

Start Time: 12 a.m. ET

TV Channel: CNBC

Live Stream: Watch

Semifinal: Brazil vs. South Korea

Start Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

Women’s Basketball

The U.S. plays Serbia in a women’s basketball semifinal matchup that could send it to the gold medal game. Breanna Stewart has been huge for Team USA throughout the tournament and contributed 23 points and five rebounds in the team’s quarterfinal win over Australia.

Semifinal: United States vs. Serbia

Start Time: 12:40 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch

Semifinal: Japan vs. France

Start Time: 7 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch

Track Cycling

Medals in two events are on the line in track cycling: the men’s sprint and the women’s Madison, in its first Olympic appearance.

A Madison race is a relay-style race that requires both speed and endurance. Teams are made up of two cyclists, and only one athlete from each team may ride at one time. Teammates complete a “handsling” exchange (where both people grip hands and the lead rider pushes the fresh rider back into the competition) when switching active bikes. Points are awarded for sprints and lapping competitors.

Finals: Women’s Madison, Men’s Sprint

Start Time: 2:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch

Track and Field

Action on the track begins to wind down, and there will only be one session of track & field events on Day 14. After two men’s 4×400 relay heats, the women’s javelin throw final will be contested, the men’s 5000m final will set off, and medals are on the line in the women’s 400m and 1500m. Among the prominent Americans racing for medals will be Allyson Felix in the women’s 400m.

The 4x100m relay finals will close out the session. The U.S. women made their final, but the men did not advance out of their heat after a surprising sixth-place finish.

Track Finals

Start Time: 6:50 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch

Field Final

Women’s Javelin Throw (7:50 a.m. ET / Watch)

Sport Climbing

Sport climbing’s first Olympics comes to a close with the women’s combined final. During the qualifying round, American Brooke Raboutou earned the second-highest score in bouldering, which helped her advance to the final despite lower scores in lead (8th place) and speed (12th place).

In sport climbing, athletes compete in a trio of disciplines: speed, bouldering and lead. To get an overall score, their placings in each discipline are converted into points and multiplied together. The lowest overall score wins.

Women’s Combined Final

Start Time: 4:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch

Equestrian

Jessica Springsteen and the U.S. jumping squad head into the team qualifier looking to right the ship after a disappointing individual event. All three riders downed the same tricky oxer and didn’t make the final.

In Rio, the Americans won silver in team show jumping, but only return two riders (Kent Farrington and reserve McClain Ward) and zero horses from that team. Laura Kraut is back 12 years after her last Olympic appearance when she was part of the team gold-winning U.S. squad alongside Ward in Beijing.

Competition from the Europeans is always fierce in equestrian events, but expect some noise from a Swedish team packed with power. All three Swedish riders went clean in the individual qualifier and final to make the jump-off, including newly minted back-to-back silver medalist Peder Fredricson.

Team Show Jumping Qualifier