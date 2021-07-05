What brought Michigan’s Luczak back to rowing for 2nd Olympic run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grace Luczak got out of rowing for a while. Then she decided she had another Olympic run in her. Now she’s headed to Tokyo.

“It’s an honor to be able to put on the red, white and blue,” she told News 8 in a recent Zoom call. “I’m so excited for the team to go to Tokyo.”

The Ann Arbor Pioneer product started college at the University of Michigan but ultimately graduated from Stanford. She previously competed in women’s pairs in Rio in 2016, where she came in fourth.

After Rio, she took a break from rowing to work, citing financial reasons.

“Definitely not having a stellar final race did motivate me to put down the work hat … and come back and get back to training,” Luczak said.

She’ll compete in the women’s four in Tokyo later this month.

Above, Luczak talks about getting back in shape and training during a pandemic.