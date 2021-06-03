Tirico to return to Olympics anchor desk for Tokyo Games

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mike Tirico will again be NBC Sports’ main studio host when then the Tokyo Olympics get underway in 50 days.

It’s Tirico’s second time anchoring the coverage. Above, he talks with News 8 sports director Jack Doles about what it’s like to have one of the most coveted jobs in the business.

Tirico also talked about what athletes to keep your eye on this time around with Olympic great Michael Phelps out of the summer games for the first time since 2000. There are some that should impress, like fellow swimmers Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel and Caleb Dressel. And, of course, gymnast Simone Biles is sure to put on an amazing show.

The athletes have had to prepare under unusual circumstances, having to adjust schedules after the games were postponed last year and then train amid a pandemic ahead of this summer.

The Tokyo Olympics begin July 23 and run to Aug. 8. Jack Doles will be there to bring you coverage.