Sparta native Fareed at anchor desk for 3rd Olympics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re a night owl or an early bird, you’ll have the chance to catch Sparta native Ahmed Fareed covering the Tokyo Olympics.

Fareed will be at the anchor desk on USA Network from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET. This is his third time covering the games for NBC Sports.

“Especially in 2021, after what the whole world went through last year, this is a significant moment in history, a significant moment in sports history and we’re lucky enough to cover it,” Fareed told News 8 in a recent Zoom call.

While it’s a long shift and can be a stressful job, Fareed said it’s a ton of fun. He said the huge team at NBC Sports makes it possible.

“I don’t know that there’s a sports event, especially over two weeks, that is as smooth as what we can do with the Olympics. It’s amazing: years of experience, we’ve got it down pat,” he said.