Olympian Hannah Roberts shares challenges training as BMX rider

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We’re all facing unique challenges with the coronavirus closures nationwide and Olympic athletes are no exception.

Hannah Roberts of Buchanan, Mich., made the Olympic BMX cycling team, but with the games postponed until 2021, she has to wait, while trying to find ways to keep train and stay in shape.

Roberts says the postponement came as a disappointment after all the work and focus that was put in for this summer, but she’s glad there is still a chance to complete next year.

“I’m just grateful they were putting the health of athletes at a very serious level and they were taking everything super serious to keep us safe,” Roberts said.

Since the state park she trained at in North Carolina had to shut down, one challenge she faced was finding a facility with ramps to train at.

“So, we have all been pitching in money to keep the park open. As riders, there’s I think nine of us that ride everyday. We have come to the agreement,” Roberts said. “We don’t leave our house. We go from the skate park and go back home.

But Roberts says that wasn’t her biggest challenge as an Olympic athlete.

“I guess the biggest challenge for me right now is since there’s no upcoming events, it’s a little challenging to stay motivated, to keep on top of workouts and training. But just having a good group of people who support me … the support system that USA has given us is very beneficial.” Roberts said.

