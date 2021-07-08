Olympian Devin Booker’s dad: ‘He’s always been a star’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Devin Booker got his start in West Michigan. Now he’s in the biggest year of his basketball career so far.

Booker played one year for Grandville High School and with the Grand Rapids Storm youth team before moving to Mississippi and playing high school hoops there. Now he plays for the Phoenix Suns, who are in the NBA Finals, and he will soon head to Tokyo to represent the U.S. in the Olympics.

“In my eyes, Devin’s always been a star,” his father Melvin Booker said. “It’s just the world is catching up with him now because he’s playing in this stage. I always thought Devin was one of the top players in the NBA and he had to win for everybody else to see it. We had a great year, we’re in the Finals and now the world gets to see him shine on the biggest stage.”

Melvin Booker knows what he’s talking about: He played for the Grand Rapids Hoops and Mackers in the 1990s and then went on to play in the NBA.

Above, Melvin Booker discusses his son’s career and how he developed as an athlete.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Suns vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, starts at 9 p.m. ET Thursday.