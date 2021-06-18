Kenowa Hills grad Donavan Brazier breezes through Olympic prelims

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Olympic hopeful and Kenowa Hills alum Donavan Brazier won in his 800m heat in the Olympic prelim trials Friday.

In the first day of the track and field trials, Brazier won in the second 800m heat in 1:45 flat.

The reigning world champion was dealing with an achilles injury in 2018.

Before Friday’s race, News 8 asked him how his body is feeling going into the trials.

“Body feels good, mind feels better,” Braizer said. “I kind of had a rough preseason and off-season a little bit with some lingering issues but I’ve kind of finally been able to resolve all of that.”

“Perfect timing,” he said. “So I’m excited to race.”

He now advances to the Saturday night semifinals.