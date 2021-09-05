Grand Haven native Evan Medell 1st U.S. Paralympian to medal in taekwondo

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The first man from the United States to compete in taekwondo at the Paralympic Games is from West Michigan. He is also the first American to win a Paralympic medal in the sport.

Evan Medell, 24, of Grand Haven earned a bronze medal on Saturday while competing in Tokyo.

Medell started his taekwondo training at Lakeshore Taekwondo Academy in Grand Haven.

Medell spoke to News 8 Sunday about the win.

“It feels good that I have a medal and something to bring home,” Medell said.

He says he pushed hard after the semifinal to come back with the bronze medal win.

“I made sure I still had my confidence to go out there an execute and believe that I still have what it takes to win a match,” he said.

Medell says he’s excited to be back home to spend time with family and is looking forward to a Thanksgiving at home.