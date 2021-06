GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Matt Winer, who you’ve probably seen calling a basketball game or other pro sporting event for Turner, is headed to just about the biggest stage in sports: the Olympics.

He will call play-by-play for team handball for NBC at the Tokyo Games.

Winer, a former WOOD TV8 sports anchor, had never seen a team handball game outside of high school gym class before he got the gig. Above, he talks about taking on a new assignment that came with a lot of homework.