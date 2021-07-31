Buchanan to cheer on Hannah Roberts at Olympic watch party

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WOOD) — As a Michigan athlete competes in the Olympics Saturday evening, her friends and family will be cheering her on back home.

Hannah Roberts of Buchanan is set to compete in the women’s BMX freestyle competition Saturday night. She’s a favorite to win gold.

Her family organized a watch party that is open to the public. The event will take place at Buchanan Common at 7 p.m.

News 8 Sports Director spoke with Roberts in Tokyo Saturday about the big night and the support she’s receiving back home.

“Thank you so much for the support,” she said. “I know everybody’s got my back, my hometown has got my back. And I love you guys so much.”

She said she hopes to put on a good show.

“I hope you guys have so much fun, she said. “I hope to put on a really good show for you.”

The competition will start at 9:10 p.m., and can be streamed here.