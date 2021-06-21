All eyes on Brazier in ahead of 800m at Olympic trials

Donavan Brazier looks on in the first round of the men’s 800 meters during day one of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 18, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan native Donavan Brazier, already a favorite to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics, will be in the spotlight Monday night as he attempts to qualify for the games.

Brazier is in the finals for the men’s 800 meters during the trials in Eugene, Oregon. The top three finishers will qualify for Team USA.

The Kenowa Hills and Texas A&M product is the reigning world champion in the 800, but he’s never competed in the Olympics before. It was a disappointment when, as an up-and-comer, he didn’t qualify to go to Rio in 2016. An injury also slowed him down in 2018, but he had a breakout year in 2019.

He now faces a lot of pressure, but Brazier embraces that.

“A part of me wants to say there’s less pressure because I did what a the epitome of track and field is, and that’s being the no. 1 runner in the world, and I’ve been ranked that for the past two years now. So yeah, I’ve had a target on my back,” Brazier previously told News 8. “…It’s a target I don’t mind having and I’m going to do everything I can to make sure I maintain that target.”

If Brazier qualifies and wins in Tokyo, he would be the first U.S. athlete to win a gold medal in the 800 since 1972.